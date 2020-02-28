Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains

Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A public high school in Kentucky removed an inspirational Bible verse from the locker room after a "concerned area resident" complained. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Group Of South Florida High School Students Getting Ready For 'National Science Bowl'

Group Of South Florida High School Students Getting Ready For 'National Science Bowl' 01:42

 CBS4 Photojournalist Peter Miranda caught up with the team from John A. Ferguson Senior High School.

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Locker Room: High School Boys Basketball (2/28) [Video]The Locker Room: High School Boys Basketball (2/28)

The Locker Room: High School Boys Basketball (2/28)

Credit: WFFTPublished

Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied [Video]Support floods in for student whose Christian club proposal was denied

A high school freshman is receiving an influx of support and love from fellow students across the nation... after she was blocked from starting a Christian club at her school. Ketcham High School in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TeriWiseman2

Teri Wiseman🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @pushforward40: I guess in Kentucky people's feelings superseded freedom of speech! Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse… 2 minutes ago

doogylee

Weenerford RT @lloyd4man: Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/b1Cp3rl3Uh 5 minutes ago

OhYaRite

Ugotta B. Kidenme Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/GKGUjKr8i8 7 minutes ago

stilmissingtoby

Cindy Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/ouaf5DsZWd 8 minutes ago

chuckmc68515100

chuck mc Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/jEM1R2hwHs 8 minutes ago

realJimMonsalve

JamesMonsalve This is disgusting, and they are so proud of it too! Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after ath… https://t.co/5ADSZay3qH 9 minutes ago

PinniesH

Pennies From Heaven ❌❌ Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/Q90f0OdBdH 11 minutes ago

CarlosTavares56

Carlos Tavares Kentucky high school scrubs locker room Bible verse after atheist group complains https://t.co/UocRL632V8 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.