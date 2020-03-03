Global  

Nashville tornado struck Old Tennessee State Prison, where 'The Green Mile,' 'Walk the Line' were filmed

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
The powerful tornado that roared through the cover of darkness as it bore down on the Nashville area early Tuesday left extensive damage at an abandoned prison notable for moments on the silver screen. 
News video: HOURS of tornado conditions across Tennessee, state of emergency ongoing

HOURS of tornado conditions across Tennessee, state of emergency ongoing 01:27

 Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

