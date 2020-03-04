Deborah Norville celebrates 25 years anchoring "Inside Edition"
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Deborah Norville celebrates 25 years as anchor of CBS’s “Inside Edition,” where she reported on the defining moments of the last quarter-century. Norville anchored the program from inside a jail, a plane and the hospital bed where she had given birth hours earlier. She joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about her historic career.
