Trump Calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Selfish’ for Staying in Race, Says She’s Hurting Bernie Sanders

President Donald Trump continued his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday morning, carrying it over from Tuesday night when he described the Democratic presidential candidate “the loser of the night.”



“So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t!” wrote the president on Twitter Wednesday morning.



Warren didn’t win any Super Tuesday states. Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden split all the wins between themselves, save for American Samoa, which went to former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.



*Also Read:* Bloomberg Spokesperson Talks Up Campaign's Chances Despite Early Super Tuesday Losses (Video)



Trump reveled in Warren’s and Bloomberg’s disappointing results Tuesday night.



“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg,” Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!”



Trump then shifted his attention to Warren, writing, “Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”



The hashtag #WarrenDropOut trended on Twitter Wednesday morning, but the senator has not announced any intentions to do so.



