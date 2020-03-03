Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Gothamist Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe BidenThe former mayor of New York pledges to support Joe Biden and to pay his campaign staff through Election Day. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg Ends 2020 Presidential Race

Mike Bloomberg Ends 2020 Presidential Race 00:59

 After he failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg will end his campaign for the presidency and reportedly endorse Joe Biden (00:59). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning -- March 4, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's big win on Super Tuesday and its impact on state's like Ohio [Video]Joe Biden's big win on Super Tuesday and its impact on state's like Ohio

After Joe Biden's big win on Super Tuesday John Kosich looks at its impact on state's like Ohio.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:45Published

Joe Biden's Super Tuesday as Bloomberg quits race [Video]Joe Biden's Super Tuesday as Bloomberg quits race

Joe Biden has won nine of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic White House candidate on Super Tuesday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg quits US presidential race and supports Joe Biden

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is ending his presidential bid after underwhelming results on Super Tuesday in the United States.
SBS Also reported by •NPRNews24TIMEJust JaredPinkNewscbs4.comDeutsche WelleFrance 24CBC.ca

Bernie Sanders still national frontrunner ahead of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both drop out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden. It gives Joe Biden a big boost on the eve of Super Tuesday,...
CBS News Also reported by •cbs4.com

Tweets about this

KY_PRiME

Dolemite RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden. https://t.co/8m6Tzp2TcM 17 seconds ago

Bruins310

Jerry S. RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Billionaire Mike Bloomberg ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed former Vice President… 23 seconds ago

patchristophe12

pat christopher RT @brithume: Bloomberg out, Warren reported to be reassessing. Suddenly, in a matter of days, we have gone from a multi-candidate field to… 24 seconds ago

Johndebona1

John DeBona RT @voxdotcom: With Mike Bloomberg's exit from the Democratic presidential contest, only four candidates remain in the running: –Elizabeth… 28 seconds ago

LeeBrewer2NA

Lee Brewer In 2016 @HillaryClinton bought the entire DNC ("unofficially") but she certainly took over their debt. In 2020… https://t.co/bh5bXuQGjh 35 seconds ago

Entirelytoolong

TRooseveltsGhost RT @joncoopertweets: BREAKING: Mike Bloomberg quits 2020 presidential race and endorses Joe Biden #Biden2020 https://t.co/Bn1MYGR1sN 38 seconds ago

CookieSerenity

Cookie_Serenity&Love RT @Darktuesday: Stage is (almost) set... Bloomberg money along with endorsement given Biden winnows & strengthens the moderate lane On th… 48 seconds ago

paulamariehines

paula hines Mike Bloomberg is suspending his presidential campaign, says he’s endorsing Biden https://t.co/M9GwLG48eP THERE IS… https://t.co/jZPhLRfp3f 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.