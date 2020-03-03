Mike Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The former mayor of New York pledges to support Joe Biden and to pay his campaign staff through Election Day. [ more › ]
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
Mike Bloomberg Ends 2020 Presidential Race 00:59
After he failed to win a single state on Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg will end his campaign for the presidency and reportedly endorse Joe Biden (00:59). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning -- March 4, 2020
