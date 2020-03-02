Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry

Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry

NPR Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Companies are canceling employee travel and airlines are slashing hundreds of flights amid fear of the spreading coronavirus. The slump is hitting the travel industry and related businesses hard.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears

Travel cancellation policies amid coronavirus fears 01:53

 Concerns over the coronavirus may have you thinking twice about that vacation you’ve been looking to book, but a local travel agency says they are seeing airlines and cruise lines loosen restrictions when it comes to cancellation policies.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will travel insurance cover coronavirus claims? [Video]Will travel insurance cover coronavirus claims?

Will travel insurance cover coronavirus claims?

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:12Published

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact [Video]Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights

Companies are canceling employee travel and airlines are slashing hundreds of flights amid fear of the spreading coronavirus. The slump is hitting the travel...
NPR

Miners avoid handshakes at Toronto meeting over coronavirus fears

Miners in Toronto for an annual industry dealmaking event slathered on hand sanitizer and avoided handshakes, while Chile's mines minister doled out masks as...
Reuters Also reported by •bizjournalsJapan Today

Tweets about this

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @_Raleigh_NC: Raleigh News Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry - NPR https://t.co/rVRpfqs… 3 minutes ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry - NPR… https://t.co/jVvwvzib2R 12 minutes ago

nhpr

NH Public Radio Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry https://t.co/slpLDfBhdz https://t.co/a93vRIyhQ9 20 minutes ago

saznewspro

SazNewsPro Official Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry https://t.co/NuCv8fazIb https://t.co/meRoWciNx9 21 minutes ago

SlayingMantis2

SlayingMantis RT @jilevin: Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry https://t.co/3esf4bsUnn 25 minutes ago

hailey_zoesdad

Jeff Riggins RT @NPR: Around the world, flights are being canceled, trade shows are being called off, and businesses are cutting back on employee travel… 36 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Coronavirus Fears Lead To Canceled Flights And Concerns Within The Travel Industry https://t.co/5NGVPmSzsE 44 minutes ago

DataMrktDev

Vanessa Burnette "...we don't see any reason why people wouldn't be traveling, certainly domestically." #Coronavirus #SXSW https://t.co/gElAhY6pta 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.