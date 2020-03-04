Global  

Michael Bloomberg Quits Democratic Race, Ending a Brief and Costly Bid

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
He had staked his candidacy on doing well on Super Tuesday, spending more than half a billion dollars on advertising alone.
Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out Of Presidential Race

 Following a low show of support in Super Tuesday voting, billionaire Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the Campaign 2020 presidential race on Wednesday, throwing his support behind Joe Biden's Democratic nomination bid.

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Bloomberg abandons presidential bid as Biden surge reshapes Democratic race

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose...
