With vulnerable populations, Colorado senior centers and eldercare facilities step up coronavirus precautions

Denver Post Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
What can senior centers and nursing homes -- facilities housing a population vulnerable to respiratory illnesses such as the flu or COVID-19 -- in Colorado do to prepare for what the CDC said was an inevitable spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S.?
News video: Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread

Local senior living center is prepared for coronavirus spread 01:31

 Senior living centers house one of the most vulnerable populations in the wake of coronavirus. Fox 4 checked in with one local center to see how they're preparing for the illness' spread.

