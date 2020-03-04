Global  

Alex Trebek beats odds and marks milestone in cancer battle

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
"I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek said in an emotional video. "There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days."
Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek marked his one-year battle against pancreatic cancer with candor about how hard it’s been and a vow to keep going. “I’d be...
Seattle Times

Alex Trebek issues touching statement on surviving a year with pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek released an update after one year of life after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.  "The one year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer...
Mashable Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caTMZ.comPolygon

