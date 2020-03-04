Global  

The Mueller Report: A Turning Point

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Special counsel Robert Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election for nearly two years, and America has finally learned some of his findings. Jeff Glor anchors a CBS News special, "The Mueller Report: A Turning Point."
