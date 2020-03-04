Global  

Supreme Court justices focus on the impact of Louisiana abortion law

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
For abortion-rights supporters, the case is a reminder that Roe v. Wade may not need to be challenged for abortion access to be dramatically restricted.
News video: U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case

U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided in abortion case 02:18

 U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday as they weighed a major abortion rights case - a challenge to a Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on doctors that could make it harder for women to obtain the procedure. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court tackles controversial Louisiana abortion law

Hundreds of demonstrators rally as the nine justices hear arguments over restrictive new rules that could close clinics.
Al Jazeera

Justices give few hints on how they will rule on Louisiana abortion law

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court argument in a major abortion case on Wednesday yielded few clues about whether the justices are prepared to uphold a Louisiana law...
Seattle Times


