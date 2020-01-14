Global  

Chinese Men Plead Guilty To Photographing US Navy Base In Key West

cbs4.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Two Chinese nationals pleaded guilty to illegally taking photographs at a Key West US Navy base.
