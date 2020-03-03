U.S. House passes, sends to Senate, $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...
