Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > United States Senate > U.S. House passes, sends to Senate, $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus

U.S. House passes, sends to Senate, $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump [Video]Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it&apos;s &apos;got the world aflutter&apos;. Trump added that the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed [Video]Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congress reaches deal on $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading and...
Seattle Times

U.S. lawmakers hit snag over vaccine costs in bill to battle coronavirus

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump neared agreement on Tuesday on legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as $9 billion, but a...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.