California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency following the state's first coronavirus death.
News video: Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port

Gov. Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Spread, Blocks Cruise Ship From SF Port 06:29

 Following the state's first reported death from the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency as part of the state's response to the outbreak and said a cruise ship with possible coronavirus patients will be blocked from returning to port in San Francisco until proper...

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado [Video]Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return [Video]Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the..

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo more people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, including the first reported death outside of Washington state. A California resident...
Newsy

California declares emergency, quarantines ship after 1st virus death

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus-linked death of an elderly man who disembarked from the ship less than...
CBS News

