California Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after first coronavirus-related death



Recent related videos from verified sources Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 27:44Published 45 minutes ago Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus Watch VideoTwo more people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, including the first reported death outside of Washington state. A California resident...

Newsy 1 day ago



California declares emergency, quarantines ship after 1st virus death California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following the coronavirus-linked death of an elderly man who disembarked from the ship less than...

CBS News 14 hours ago



