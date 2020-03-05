Shocker? Trump embraces a land program championed by Cantwell Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

President Trump comes out for full, permanent funding of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund . . . weeks after submitting a budget that would reduce it by 97 percent. The LWCF has been championed and rescued by Washington's Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell.



What turns Trump into a conservationist? Endangered Republican senators.

