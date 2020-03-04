Global  

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Denver Post Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday.
New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk leaves ice after taking skate to the face

Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen fell and his skate came up and appeared to hit New York Islanders defenseman Boychuk in the face under his visor.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNTMZ.comReutersSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCBC.caCBS SportsFOX SportsDaily Caller

Johnny Boychuk of Islanders needs 90 stitches to close gash on eyelid

Lou Lamoriello said Boychuk did not suffer any damage to his eye and there is no timetable for his return.
Newsday Also reported by •FOX SportsDaily Caller

