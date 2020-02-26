Global  

Ferries may implement new 'severe weather' schedule Wednesday

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Washington State Ferries' new severe weather schedules which drastically cuts the number of sailings, could be implemented Wednesday in as few as one of their routes or as many as all of them, according to officials.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast

New York Weather: 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast 02:42

 CBS2's Elise Finch reports. Some winter time severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets, and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/4 Wednesday Morning Forecast

Some wintertime severe weather rolled through the area dampening streets and ushering in a stiff wind. We can expect winds gusting to 35 mph.
CBS 2


