In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency

Tejas🌊🌊💙💙 RT @kylegriffin1: AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — California authorities report first death from the new coronavirus in state. 14 seconds ago Lawrence Connolly RT @QuickTake: California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency after the state had its first #coronavirus death on Wedn… 20 seconds ago laura salzer RT @ChadDePriest: Dems last ditch effort to steal some funding; before they are voted out. California Gov. Newsom declares state of emerg… 23 seconds ago Martha Buck🧡🇺🇸 RT @pushforward40: If California is the backbone of our nation's economy and they have all this money on reserve to support itself like @Ga… 47 seconds ago NBC 15 News The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California — the f… https://t.co/tcgOoBegUA 52 seconds ago Hallelujah RT @VJShordee444: #Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death. California has declared a state of emergency after announcing it… 54 seconds ago chuk RT @pushforward40: California has one coronavirus death and @GavinNewsom declares state of emergency! I guess all of the homeless dying on… 54 seconds ago Celestebyrne RT @skbaer: California is declaring a state of emergency in light of its 1st death due to coronavirus in Placer County AND b/c of the revel… 1 minute ago