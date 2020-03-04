In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The state's first coronavirus death and growing number of diagnoses prompts Newsom to declare a state of emergency. And a $15 billion bond measure appears headed for failure — its author blames the title. Plus, will a 13,000-home East Bay development suffer a typical California defeat?
Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the state.
The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..