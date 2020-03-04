Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California > In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency

In California: A coronavirus death and a state of emergency

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The state's first coronavirus death and growing number of diagnoses prompts Newsom to declare a state of emergency. And a $15 billion bond measure appears headed for failure — its author blames the title. Plus, will a 13,000-home East Bay development suffer a typical California defeat?
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans

Colorado 'prepared as possible' for coronavirus, Polis says, as state ramps up emergency plans 02:27

 Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said Colorado is "prepared as possible" for the coronavirus and is ramping up its emergency response efforts, though positive tests of the virus have been confirmed in the state.

Recent related videos from verified sources

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus [Video]California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll [Video]California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll

The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of Coronavirus

California Declares Emergency After Resident Dies Of CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo more people in the U.S. have died of coronavirus, including the first reported death outside of Washington state. A California resident...
Newsy Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleJerusalem PostJapan TodayRIA Nov.CBS NewsReutersSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Person dies of virus in California becoming first US death outside Washington state

California has seen its first death from coronavirus, officials have said, bringing the number of deaths in the United States from the virus to 11. This is the...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rosa1234tejana

Tejas🌊🌊💙💙 RT @kylegriffin1: AUBURN, Calif. (AP) — California authorities report first death from the new coronavirus in state. 14 seconds ago

LawrenceConnol2

Lawrence Connolly RT @QuickTake: California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency after the state had its first #coronavirus death on Wedn… 20 seconds ago

salzer_laura

laura salzer RT @ChadDePriest: Dems last ditch effort to steal some funding; before they are voted out. California Gov. Newsom declares state of emerg… 23 seconds ago

mbuck2233

Martha Buck🧡🇺🇸 RT @pushforward40: If California is the backbone of our nation's economy and they have all this money on reserve to support itself like @Ga… 47 seconds ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a patient succumbing in California — the f… https://t.co/tcgOoBegUA 52 seconds ago

FiddleSpider

Hallelujah RT @VJShordee444: #Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death. California has declared a state of emergency after announcing it… 54 seconds ago

chuk_huffy

chuk RT @pushforward40: California has one coronavirus death and @GavinNewsom declares state of emergency! I guess all of the homeless dying on… 54 seconds ago

Celestebyrne3

Celestebyrne RT @skbaer: California is declaring a state of emergency in light of its 1st death due to coronavirus in Placer County AND b/c of the revel… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.