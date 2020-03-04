Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg ends presidential campaign, endorses Joe Biden

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential run one day after disappointing Super Tuesday results and endorsed Joe Biden. CBS campaign reporters Bo Erickson and Tim Perry joined CBSN to discuss the former vice president's latest endorsement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden

Bloomberg Bails, Backs Biden 00:34

 Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday. The former New York City mayor said he was backing Democrat Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential election primary. A viable path to the nomination no longer exists. Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg was unable...

Recent related videos from verified sources

George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign [Video]George Conway Donates To Joe Biden's Presidential Campaign

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, donated to Joe Biden. He posted a photo of his $2,800 donation to Biden’s presidential campaign on Twitter. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play [Video]Close 2020 Democratic Primary Puts Illinois In Play

After Super Tuesda, the delegate count between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is super-close. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports, Illinois will be an important grab for one of them.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

After a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
NPR

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said he was backing Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mickeytidewater

Deplorable Mickey✝️ RT @Sam2323_43433: After Spending Millions Of His Own Dollars, Bloomberg Ends His Bid For Democratic Nomination. 🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 Endorses Joe B… 28 seconds ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign https://t.co/Hus3ZEUSKi 1 minute ago

thiective

thiective RT @nowthisnews: Michael Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he’s ending his presidential campaign. The billionaire spent more than $560 mil… 4 minutes ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign https://t.co/fciyIu4jil https://t.co/aoGzvIxjoa 5 minutes ago

KotaroMiyasaka

Kotaro Miyasaka RT @Reuters: Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign and said he backs Joe Biden for the Democratic Party's… 8 minutes ago

KEMTopTalk

©KEMTopTalk™ RT @MarabelleBlue: Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential bid https://t.co/f1F2EsAX01 #bloomberg #politics #presidentialcampaign 12 minutes ago

VanidaPeters

⚔️V Peters⚔️ 🇺🇸STEADFAST REPUBLICAN🇺🇸 RT @Tunnelcat2: **BREAKING ON BLOOMBERG** Michael Bloomberg ENDS his Presidential Bid. In three months, candidate spent HALF BILLION DOLL… 12 minutes ago

narensabaratnam

NAREN BBC News - Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign https://t.co/wryqkS8tw3 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.