Bloomberg’s bucks didn’t help, and Warren’s reassessing. What’s next for backers in Washington as March 10 primary approaches?

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sen. Elizabeth Warren came to Seattle early and often, drawing more than 22,000 people at two public rallies in the city, according to her presidential campaign. She hired dozens of paid staff members in Washington, opening campaign offices here before any other presidential campaign. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg arrived later, but dropped a fortune […]
Biden surges on Super Tuesday

 Joe Biden has surged on Super Tuesday, winning eight of the 14 states up for offer in the Democratic primary battle. The battle now appears a two-horse race, with Bernie Sanders taking four states - including the golden prize of California - while Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren fared poorly.

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday

Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...

Seattle Times

Bloomberg denies accusation after Warren says he once told employee to ‘kill’ unborn baby

The feud between Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg that began during last week’s presidential primary debate continued Tuesday night when the...
FOXNews.com

