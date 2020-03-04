Global  

House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading rapidly and threatening a major shock to the economy and disruptions to everyday life in the U.S. The swift and sweeping bipartisan vote Wednesday was a relative rarity in a polarized Washington and came just nine days […]
'It's safe' to fly: Trump with airline execs [Video]'It's safe' to fly: Trump with airline execs

President Donald Trump met with U.S. airline executives at the White House on Wednesday to discuss measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American [Video]Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American

A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new..

Alert: House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday.
Congressional negotiators reach deal on roughly $8 billion in emergency coronavirus funds

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached agreement Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, racing...
