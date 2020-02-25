Global  

The Congo rainforest is losing its ability to absorb carbon dioxide. That's bad for climate change.

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Like the Amazon, the Congo Basin rainforest is evolving from from carbon 'sink' to source, new study says.
Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists

Republic of Congo oil drilling threatens environment: Activists 02:34

 Environmentalists say vast carbon sinks could be unleashed if Republic of Congo's peatlands are drilled for oil.

How supercharged plants could slow climate change | Joanne Chory

Plants are amazing machines -- for millions of years, they've taken carbon dioxide out of the air and stored it underground, keeping a crucial check on the global climate. Plant geneticist Joanne Chory..

Credit: TED     Duration: 13:48Published


The Congo rainforest is losing its ability to absorb carbon dioxide. That's bad for climate change.

Scientists have determined that trees in the Congo Basin of central Africa are losing their capacity to absorb carbon dioxide, raising alarms about the health of...
New Zealand Herald

Seeding oceans with iron may not impact climate change

Seeding oceans with iron may not impact climate changeBoston MA (SPX) Feb 24, 2020 Historically, the oceans have done much of the planet's heavy lifting when it comes to sequestering carbon dioxide from the...
Space Daily

