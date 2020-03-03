Sanders, Biden break out as Democratic primary front-runners
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Democratic primary front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are crisscrossing the country ahead of a slate of elections in six states next week. While Sanders is expected to get most of California’s delegates, Biden is still leading in the total count with wins in the majority of Super Tuesday states. Ed O’Keefe breaks down both of the campaigns’ paths to victory and where they stand after Tuesday’s primaries.
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next. Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and...
Two key groups made their presence felt in last night's California primary: there were big increases in young and Latino voters throughout California who helped put Bernie Sanders over the top in the..
The Democratic primary election is expected to see a big shake-up as voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden got a big boost... CBS News Also reported by •Independent •News24 •Reuters India •Reuters
Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in Arkansas, US media have projected, continuing his impressive showing in the crucial Super Tuesday contests to pick a... News24 Also reported by •Reuters •The Wrap
