Sanders, Biden break out as Democratic primary front-runners

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Democratic primary front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are crisscrossing the country ahead of a slate of elections in six states next week. While Sanders is expected to get most of California's delegates, Biden is still leading in the total count with wins in the majority of Super Tuesday states. Ed O'Keefe breaks down both of the campaigns' paths to victory and where they stand after Tuesday's primaries.


