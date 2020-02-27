Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > House approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

House approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lawmakers are expected to send President Trump an emergency spending bill that would provide $8.3 billion to fight coronavirus and find a vaccine. The administration had asked for $2.5 billion, but Mr. Trump said he was happy to take as much money as Congress was willing to provide. Ben Tracy is at the White House where Mr. Trump is looking to calm public fears, in some cases challenging health officials to do so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed

Mitch McConnell Urging Coronavirus Bill Be Passed 00:33

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a controversial leader from Kentucky. This passed Monday, he brought news that may unify everyone in America towards a common goal. He said he wants the Senate to pass a spending bill for the coronavirus “within the next two weeks.” The bill is...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump [Video]Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls Trump's $2.5 Billion Coronavirus Spending Package 'Pathetic'

President Donald Trump defended his response to the coronavirus outbreak after a lot of criticism. Health officials worry that a new emergency spending proposal is not enough to protect the country..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House passed an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak that’s spreading rapidly and threatening...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comSeattlePI.comFOXNews.comCBS NewsNPRNewsyReuters India

Hoyer expects coronavirus bill as soon as Wednesday, urges lawmakers to stay until it's done

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he expects a vote on legislation as soon as Wednesday that would appropriate roughly $8 billion to address the coronavirus...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DarkEnigmatic

Marine 1 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DocRock1007: 214. The Senate today voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending for combating the #coronaviru… 26 seconds ago

DocRock1007

DocRock1007 🇺🇸 214. The Senate today voted nearly unanimously to approve $8.3 billion in emergency spending for combating the… https://t.co/QX3IOji3Au 15 minutes ago

Aurtrivic1

Amanda S. House Approves Roughly $8 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus : NPR https://t.co/YaPkIE0pDM 1 hour ago

rpstranslations

Tony Rosado House Approves Roughly $8 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus : NPR https://t.co/vebtrltngb 2 hours ago

TWERadio

WORLD Radio Today's News: - House approves $8.3 billion to fund #coronavirus fight - Death toll rises from #Tennessee tornadoes… https://t.co/esPrC7NRlW 2 hours ago

NTBrew

Nick in Kamloops RT @Arriadna: House Approves Roughly $8 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus : NPR 🚨🚨🚨#ThankYouDemocrats Thank you ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ https://… 2 hours ago

jeanneboh

jeanne RT @_StephanieMyers: #BREAKING The House of Representatives approves an $8.3 billion spending package to respond to the #Coronavirus outbre… 3 hours ago

autismfamily01

Jody Perry/AUTISM AWARENESS/MAGA TRUMP 2020/KAG RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: The House approves a $8.3 billion emergency funding package to combat the coronavirus as it nears a pandemic a… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.