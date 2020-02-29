Smirking😏Asian Girl Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/KU5WOnh3Jj via @northjersey 3 minutes ago

Blue Girl in a Red Town ❤️💛💚💙💜 RT @GregGonsky: NJ's first #Coronavirus case is from Fort Lee and was transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center. No word yet on w… 8 minutes ago

Sosaveli RT @JoeStrupp: Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/b5fDoggIIc via @northjer… 20 minutes ago

A.G.McConnell RT @TheNiceBrian: Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/G2zoSpS45y via @north… 24 minutes ago

Brian W Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/G2zoSpS45y via @northjersey 25 minutes ago

Harry Fagan Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/xTI3CxEOjd via @northjersey 39 minutes ago

Delaware Online NJ's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus is a 32-year-old Fort Lee resident who is being treated at Ha… https://t.co/HY7eOBHR9a 54 minutes ago