Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center

Thursday, 5 March 2020
NJ's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus is a 32-year-old Fort Lee resident who is being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Fort Bend County health department confirms 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story and related video. FORT BEND COUNTY — The Fort Bend County health...
bizjournals Also reported by Reuters India, allAfrica.com, Seattle Times, WorldNews

Qatar reports first coronavirus case in man who returned from Iran

Qatar reported its first case of coronavirus infection in the country on Saturday.
Reuters

RNelson1994

Smirking😏Asian Girl Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/KU5WOnh3Jj via @northjersey 3 minutes ago

MariaSammutMasc

Blue Girl in a Red Town ❤️💛💚💙💜 RT @GregGonsky: NJ's first #Coronavirus case is from Fort Lee and was transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center. No word yet on w… 8 minutes ago

Sosaveli558

Sosaveli RT @JoeStrupp: Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/b5fDoggIIc via @northjer… 20 minutes ago

Writerwrong79G

A.G.McConnell RT @TheNiceBrian: Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/G2zoSpS45y via @north… 24 minutes ago

TheNiceBrian

Brian W Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/G2zoSpS45y via @northjersey 25 minutes ago

HarryFagan5

Harry Fagan Fort Lee man with first NJ coronavirus case being treated at Hackensack Medical Center https://t.co/xTI3CxEOjd via @northjersey 39 minutes ago

delawareonline

Delaware Online NJ's first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus is a 32-year-old Fort Lee resident who is being treated at Ha… https://t.co/HY7eOBHR9a 54 minutes ago

_lmaoabby

ab¡ga¡! RT @kr3at: Update: The first case of #Coronavirus in NJ is a 32-year-old Fort Lee who arrived at Hackensack University Medical Center on Tu… 1 hour ago

