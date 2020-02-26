Global  

Arizona House passes ban on transgender females in women's sports; Dems dub it 'Show me your genitals' bill

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Arizona House Republicans passed a controversial bill that would ban biological males who identify as transgender females from participating in women's sports.
News video: Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams

Arizona House passes bill banning transgender girls from sports teams 01:59

 The Arizona House has passed a bill banning transgender girls from sports teams, even saying children questioned would be required to submit to a gender test.

INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills [Video]INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE: Nike-sponsored trans athlete leads rally opposing transgender-targeted bills

To combat proposed legislation targeting transgender individuals, LGBTQ+ activists and other opponents took to the streets of downtown Boise Tuesday to make their opposition heard.

Group hopes transgender bill dies [Video]Group hopes transgender bill dies

HB2706 expected to be voted on Monday.

Arizona House approves ban on transgender female athletes

House Bill 2706, which heads to state Senate, would apply at both public and private schools, including community colleges and universities.
USATODAY.com

Idaho bill bans transgender women athletes from competition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Wednesday passed legislation preventing transgender women from participating in sports that align with their gender...
Seattle Times

