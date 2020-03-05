2 Jurors Voted to Spare Nathaniel Woods's Life. Alabama Is Set to Execute Him. Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. Advocates are urging the governor to intervene before his execution on Thursday. 👓 View full article

