Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Placer County, California > Coronavirus in California: First Death Reported in Placer County

Coronavirus in California: First Death Reported in Placer County

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Thursday: It was bad, but an election law expert said he saw no evidence it was intended to suppress votes. Also: More coronavirus updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US

Coronavirus: California declares emergency as death toll reaches 11 in US 02:26

 California has declared a state of emergency as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 11 in the US. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom said that emergency is being declared after the first death due to the virus in the state. He further added that a total of 53 cases have been confirmed in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kern Public Health to provide update on coronavirus today [Video]Kern Public Health to provide update on coronavirus today

Kern Public Health to provide update on coronavirus today

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published

More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus [Video]More than a dozen new confirmed cases of coronavirus

After the first coronavirus death in California it become the third state to declare a state of emergency.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle-area nursing home investigated by Feds as US death rate climbs to 11

(Natural News) Federal authorities have announced an investigation into the Seattle-area nursing home at the center of the coronavirus outbreak. The news...
NaturalNews.com

Coronavirus: Person dies of virus in California becoming first US death outside Washington state

California has seen its first death from coronavirus, officials have said, bringing the number of deaths in the United States from the virus to 11. This is the...
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jiillliaann

jill 🌹 RT @skarlamangla: NEW: Placer County just reported a death from COVID-19, the first in California due to the coronavirus. 49 seconds ago

TerenceStanley4

Terry Stanley✌ RT @jebeess34: You think corohmuh isn't a coordinated effort to kill the economy and create panic? CA current population? 40 million 1 d… 1 minute ago

csy1627

camille 👸🏽 RT @CBSThisMorning: California is under a State of Emergency after reporting its first coronavirus death as a cruise ship with passengers s… 1 minute ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @BreakingNewsUK: UK announces its first coronavirus death. https://t.co/T7NQupR9Cb 2 minutes ago

CharlesFaisonJr

Chieftain Obvious RT @NewDay: A cruise ship passenger died from the coronavirus less than two weeks after he returned home, marking California's first death… 2 minutes ago

depre22ed

[The NSA knows my name] "US death toll climbs to 11 as California reports first fatality related to #coronavirus" https://t.co/kSGWunFg59 3 minutes ago

TimFrye34725608

Tim Frye RT @RachelAcenas: #NEW on #OANN: The Grand Princess cruise ship linked to the first #Coronavirus death in California is being held off the… 3 minutes ago

vicpenley

Victoria Penley M.A🚂1of Mighty200 RT @GretaLWall: #NEW California announces the first death from the Coronavirus in the state, bringing nationwide death toll to at least 11. 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.