Nik Wallenda walks on tightrope across active volcano in Nicaragua

Daredevil Nik Wallenda made jaws drop across the globe Wednesday night when he crossed a steel cable above a Nicaraguan volcano on live television. Wallenda had to wear a gas mask during his heart-pounding mission due to the volcano's toxic fumes. It took him approximately 31 minutes to cross the 1,800 foot tightrope.


