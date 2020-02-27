Nik Wallenda walks on tightrope across active volcano in Nicaragua
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Daredevil Nik Wallenda made jaws drop across the globe Wednesday night when he crossed a steel cable above a Nicaraguan volcano on live television. Wallenda had to wear a gas mask during his heart-pounding mission due to the volcano’s toxic fumes. It took him approximately 31 minutes to cross the 1,800 foot tightrope.
