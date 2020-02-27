Global  

Nik Wallenda walks on tightrope across active volcano in Nicaragua

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Daredevil Nik Wallenda made jaws drop across the globe Wednesday night when he crossed a steel cable above a Nicaraguan volcano on live television. Wallenda had to wear a gas mask during his heart-pounding mission due to the volcano’s toxic fumes. It took him approximately 31 minutes to cross the 1,800 foot tightrope.
News video: Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks high above active volcano 01:53

 Nik Wallenda performs a death-defying stunt high above an active volcano. The daredevil took a high-wire walk across Masaya in Nicaragua. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

