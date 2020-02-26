Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the state Thursday to face charges. Lori Vallow has been held on a $5 million bail since her arrest in Hawaii. Her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Rexburg, Idaho where Vallow’s court appearance is scheduled.
Chandler investigators said they want to speak to Lori Vallow once she is extradited to Idaho. The 46-year-old is in a Hawaii jail facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children.
Lori Vallow, the mother of two children missing from Idaho since September, is expected back in court in Hawaii Wednesday to seek to have her $5 million bail