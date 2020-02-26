Lori Vallow returns to Idaho to face charges over 2 missing kids

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Idaho mother suspected of being involved in the disappearance of her children arrives back in the state Thursday to face charges. Lori Vallow has been held on a $5 million bail since her arrest in Hawaii. Her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have not been seen since September. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Rexburg, Idaho where Vallow's court appearance is scheduled.


