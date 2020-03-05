Miami Beach Asks Residents, Businesses To Reduce Water Use After Line Breaks
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has asked residents and businesses north of Lincoln Road to cut back on their water usage over the next 24 hours. The reduction is needed to reduce the amount of water that enters the wastewater system. The city is making the request after a contractor hit a 42-inch wastewater force […]
A Miami Beach Senior High School basketball coach is in hot water for allegedly letting a celebrity twerker use the school gym to make a video during her Feb. 22 “Twerk Tour” stop. Katie Johnston reports.