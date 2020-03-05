Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Miami Beach Asks Residents, Businesses To Reduce Water Use After Line Breaks

Miami Beach Asks Residents, Businesses To Reduce Water Use After Line Breaks

cbs4.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach has asked residents and businesses north of Lincoln Road to cut back on their water usage over the next 24 hours. The reduction is needed to reduce the amount of water that enters the wastewater system. The city is making the request after a contractor hit a 42-inch wastewater force […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Miami Beach Senior High School Coach Under Investigation For Letting Twerkers Into School Gym

Miami Beach Senior High School Coach Under Investigation For Letting Twerkers Into School Gym 00:51

 A Miami Beach Senior High School basketball coach is in hot water for allegedly letting a celebrity twerker use the school gym to make a video during her Feb. 22 “Twerk Tour” stop. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miami Beach Arrest Goes Viral [Video]Miami Beach Arrest Goes Viral

A 'rough arrest' in Miami Beach was caught on video and now it has the attention of the NAACP.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published

Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident [Video]Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coach in trouble for letting twerking tour film video in gym

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school basketball coach is in some hot water over letting a celebrity twerker use the Miami Beach Senior High gym to make a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •cbs4.com

Coronavirus: Miami Beach hotels hit with cancellations

Miami Beach hotels are already experiencing mass cancellations in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, a concerning series of events for a city fueled by...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.