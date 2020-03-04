Global  

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ending Presidential Campaign

cbs4.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to end her presidential campaign.
News video: Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid

Campaign 2020: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Bid 00:17

 Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders [Video]Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Report: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Campaign [Video]Report: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after a disappointing finish in Super Tuesday states.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published


Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Presidential CampaignWatch VideoSen. Elizabeth Warren announced she's dropping out of the race for the White House. The Massachusetts senator was one of the more progressive...
Newsy

Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

