Trump says he thinks 3.4% coronavirus death rate is a "false number"

CBS News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
That was the rate stated by the director of the World Health Organization. Trump also said people with coronavirus may get better "by sitting around and even going to work."
News video: Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' 00:32

 President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number". The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus...

Trump, citing a 'hunch,' disputes World Health Organization on coronavirus death rate

The World Health Organization says the fatality rate for coronavirus is 3.4%. Citing a hunch, President Trump called it a "false" number.
USATODAY.com

Trump Tells Hannity About His ‘Hunch’ That Coronavirus’ 3.4% Mortality Rate is a ‘False Number’

President Donald Trump believes that the coronavirus is far less deadly than the 3.4% mortality rate reported by the World Health Organization, though he...
Mediaite


Tighnacoille

Helen Ross RT @R_H_Ebright: "president thinks..response has been so good it will benefit him in November" US is doomed. Trump Brags: Coronavirus Res… 3 minutes ago

SailorPsy

SP RT @scottbix: President Trump thinks the coronavirus outbreak could actually “help, not hurt” him in because of how “terrific” his team’s h… 3 minutes ago

LoraJPerkins

Lora Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @jsolomonReports: President Trump condemns Schumer, suggests coronavirus death rate lower than reported https://t.co/p4XmZqw145 3 minutes ago

R_H_Ebright

Richard H. Ebright "president thinks..response has been so good it will benefit him in November" US is doomed. Trump Brags: Coronavi… https://t.co/AKFvM4AvTE 5 minutes ago

VickiLuna20

Vicki Luna https://t.co/BJfMZu0L0Z If only you could be one of the 3% and then we'd know for sure. 7 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: #Trump says he thinks 3.4% coronavirus death rate is a "false number" #News": https://t.co/aYKBvvJfUC 18 minutes ago

FentonStephan

IAmTheAZLiberal Trump said there were 15 cases in the US. There have been 11 deaths. But he says he thinks the mortality rate is 1%… https://t.co/S6XH68s9DL 23 minutes ago

trininews

TT News President Trump said the 3.4% mortality rate cited by the director of the World Health organization is a "false num… https://t.co/eD5UzHFzR9 42 minutes ago

