Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response

Daily Caller Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
'MITCH MCCONNELL is set to pour gasoline on a CHUCK SCHUMER/Supreme Court controversy'
News video: McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 02:42

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments [Video]Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would &quot;pay the..

Trump Claims Schumer Has Brought 'Great Danger' To Supreme Court [Video]Trump Claims Schumer Has Brought 'Great Danger' To Supreme Court

President Trump slammed Chuck Schumer.

McConnell slams Schumer's comments on Supreme Court justices

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared to make threatening remarks towards Supreme Court justices Wednesday.
CBS News

McConnell Condemns Schumer's Comments Targeting Supreme Court Justices

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., acknowledged he should not have used the words he did about Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh when he addressed abortion-rights...
NPR

Stella91764

Stella RT @w_terrence: I’m afraid for our Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch & Kavanaugh Chuck Schumer threatened them. He said they “Will Pay the… 3 seconds ago

tls_terri

TLS RT @ColBannister: @bereasonable2 Putin bots out trying to defend Chuck Schumer after he threatened the lives of Supreme Court Justices... N… 10 seconds ago

tobias9830

tobias RT @hrtablaze: Chuck Schumer has now threatened the President & 2 Supreme Court Justices & the only thing the Republicans do is cry and whi… 14 seconds ago

cindyseestruth

cindyseestruth RT @TBeansprout: ⚖️US SUPREME COURT heard arguments on Wed. in abortion case that would require Louisiana abortion doctors have admitting p… 15 seconds ago

emfbd

Eileen Baumgen RT @DailyCaller: Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response https://t.co/OiGNP0bfJt 46 seconds ago

tannngl

(((tannngl))) ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐ (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @rww_gop: Chuck Schumer threatened two Supreme Court Justices by name. No amount of spin, lies, and gaslighting after the fact from Sc… 51 seconds ago

