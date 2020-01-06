Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Report: Eagles allowing left tackle Jason Peters to become a free agent

Report: Eagles allowing left tackle Jason Peters to become a free agent

Delawareonline Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Jason Peters has spent the last 11 seasons with the Eagles, but they appear ready to turn over left tackle to Andre Dillard.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020 [Video]Report: Jerry Jones Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys In 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday and gave his thoughts on the team’s offseason plans including free-agent tight end Jason Witten. Jones said he would like..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:25Published

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz [Video]Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. ,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eagles announce Jason Peters will enter free agent market, leaving door open for Andre Dillard at left tackle

Peters spent the past 11 seasons with the Eagles and is one of the best players in franchise history
CBS Sports

Eagles letting tackle Peters test free agency

The Eagles are allowing tackle Jason Peters to test free agency but will remain in contact with his camp.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.