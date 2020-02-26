CNN and Univision Announce Moderators for March Democratic Debate

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

CNN and Univision announced the moderators for the March 15 Democratic debate Thursday morning. CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash and “The Lead” anchor Jake Tapper will moderate alongside Univision’s Jorge Ramos. Univision’s Ilia Calderón will also be on hand to facilitate questions from the audience.



The debate will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.



The announcement came the same day Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race and one day after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign, too. The only candidates left in the race are Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Qualification threshold announcements for this debate are forthcoming, but Gabbard has not yet met the criteria for any debates this year.



Viewers — and listeners — interested in the 11th Democratic debate of the primary season will be able to catch it live as it airs exclusively on CNN’s cable channel as well as CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision. The debate will also stream live without a requisite cable login on CNN.com’s homepage, on mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. It will also stream on Univision’s digital properties. The audio of the debate will stream on CNN’s Amazon Echo, SiriusXM and Westwood One Radio Network channels.



