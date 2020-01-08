Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for Netflix Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Taika Waititi is heading to Loompaland. The “Jojo Rabbit” director is set to helm a pair of animated series for Netflix based on Roald Dahl’s children’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with one centered on the Oompa Loompas.



The other series, according to Netflix, is “based on the world and characters of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'” Waititi will write, direct and executive produce the series, which fall under Netflix’s 2018 deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company.



“I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb.



*Also Read:* 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' 'Matilda,' 'The BFG': Netflix to Adapt Roald Dahl Library as Event Series



Along with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 15 other book titles from the beloved children’s author are set to be adapted under the agreement: “Matilda,” “The BFG”, “The Twits,” “Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator,” “George’s Marvellous Medicine,” “Boy – Tales of Childhood,” “Going Solo,” “The Enormous Crocodile,” “The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me,” “Henry Sugar,” “Billy and the Minpins,” “The Magic Finger,” “Esio Trot,” “Dirty Beasts” and “Rhyme Stew.”



“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” said Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jude Law to Star in Taika Waititi's Showtime Horror-Comedy 'The Auteur'



Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop 'Star Wars' Movie



'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Thinks Fans Should Petition to Bring Back IG-11 Taika Waititi is heading to Loompaland. The “Jojo Rabbit” director is set to helm a pair of animated series for Netflix based on Roald Dahl’s children’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with one centered on the Oompa Loompas.The other series, according to Netflix, is “based on the world and characters of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'” Waititi will write, direct and executive produce the series, which fall under Netflix’s 2018 deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company.“I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb.*Also Read:* 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' 'Matilda,' 'The BFG': Netflix to Adapt Roald Dahl Library as Event SeriesAlong with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 15 other book titles from the beloved children’s author are set to be adapted under the agreement: “Matilda,” “The BFG”, “The Twits,” “Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator,” “George’s Marvellous Medicine,” “Boy – Tales of Childhood,” “Going Solo,” “The Enormous Crocodile,” “The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me,” “Henry Sugar,” “Billy and the Minpins,” “The Magic Finger,” “Esio Trot,” “Dirty Beasts” and “Rhyme Stew.”“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” said Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jude Law to Star in Taika Waititi's Showtime Horror-Comedy 'The Auteur'Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop 'Star Wars' Movie'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Thinks Fans Should Petition to Bring Back IG-11 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of 'The Mandalorian' character. He wouldn't add anything else, saying spoilers will be.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09Published on January 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Roald gold: Netflix snaps up Taika Waititi for two Dahl animated series The Oscar-winning writer-director will create two new animated series for the streaming giant.

Sydney Morning Herald 3 hours ago



Taika Waititi Bringing Two 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory' Shows to Netflix! Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated shows are heading to Netflix, and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi is on board to write, direct, and executive...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this ‏َ RT @DiscussingFilm: Taika Waititi is set to write, direct and executive produce two animated series’ based on ‘CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FA… 3 minutes ago