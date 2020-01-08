Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for Netflix

Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for Netflix

The Wrap Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Taika Waititi to Develop ‘Oompa Loompas’ Animated Series for NetflixTaika Waititi is heading to Loompaland. The “Jojo Rabbit” director is set to helm a pair of animated series for Netflix based on Roald Dahl’s children’s classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with one centered on the Oompa Loompas.

The other series, according to Netflix, is “based on the world and characters of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'” Waititi will write, direct and executive produce the series, which fall under Netflix’s 2018 deal with The Roald Dahl Story Company.

“I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb.

*Also Read:* 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' 'Matilda,' 'The BFG': Netflix to Adapt Roald Dahl Library as Event Series

Along with “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 15 other book titles from the beloved children’s author are set to be adapted under the agreement: “Matilda,” “The BFG”, “The Twits,” “Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator,” “George’s Marvellous Medicine,” “Boy – Tales of Childhood,” “Going Solo,” “The Enormous Crocodile,” “The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me,” “Henry Sugar,” “Billy and the Minpins,” “The Magic Finger,” “Esio Trot,” “Dirty Beasts” and “Rhyme Stew.”

“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” said Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Jude Law to Star in Taika Waititi's Showtime Horror-Comedy 'The Auteur'

Taika Waititi Eyed to Develop 'Star Wars' Movie

'The Mandalorian': Taika Waititi Thinks Fans Should Petition to Bring Back IG-11
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name [Video]Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of 'The Mandalorian' character. He wouldn't add anything else, saying spoilers will be..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roald gold: Netflix snaps up Taika Waititi for two Dahl animated series

The Oscar-winning writer-director will create two new animated series for the streaming giant.
Sydney Morning Herald

Taika Waititi Bringing Two 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory' Shows to Netflix!

Two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated shows are heading to Netflix, and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi is on board to write, direct, and executive...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

itsmacmeth

‏َ RT @DiscussingFilm: Taika Waititi is set to write, direct and executive produce two animated series’ based on ‘CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FA… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.