Fox News Wins Super Tuesday Ratings With 4.2 Million Primetime Viewers

Joe Biden had a few big wins on Super Tuesday, but in the news ratings battle, Fox News had the biggest night.



The network’s coverage drew 4.17 million viewers in primetime, nearly 400,000 more than MSNBC and well above CNN and the broadcast networks. The full block, co-anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier and “The Story’s” Martha MacCallum, ran from 6 p.m. to midnight E.T. and drew an average of 3.59 million viewers.



In terms of total viewers, MSNBC’s coverage, anchored by Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams, came in second with 3.82 million in primetime and 3.21 million from 6 p.m. to midnight.



*Also Read:* Super Tuesday Is Not Very Super, Ratings-Wise, for Broadcast TV



CNN hosts Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash and Jake Tapper led the coverage for the network, which saw an average of 2.80 million viewers in primetime and 2.38 million across the whole night.



However, CNN did win the night in the news demo of adults 25-54, drawing 1.09 million primetime viewers compared to Fox News’ 932,000. MSNBC finished third in the demo with 910,000.



Among the broadcast networks, NBC topped ABC and CBS in primetime, with 2.94 million total viewers and 983,000 in the demo.



See the full breakdown below.



*8-11p (prime)*

*Network* *P2+ AA (000)* *A25-54 AA (000)*

FNC 4,172 932

CNN 2,795 1,093

MSNBC 3,818 910

ABC 2,719 805

CBS 2,642 640

NBC 2,940 983





*6p-12a*

*Network* *P2+ AA (000)* *A25-54 AA (000)*

FNC 3,585 790

CNN 2,380 901

MSNBC 3,213 754



