Elizabeth Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign: Live Updates

Kate House RT @reappropriate: I, too, would like to know why* a historically diverse field has ended with a choice for most voters between two older w… 13 seconds ago

CLegan RT @mayawiley: We owe #ElizabethWarren a debt of gratitude for her commitment to making this an affordable and opportunity rich country for… 26 seconds ago

Pavel Diallo RT @UrgentF24: 🔴 URGENT - Senator Elizabeth Warren ends Democratic presidential bid after disappointing Super Tuesday https://t.co/dQzRARGV… 32 seconds ago

Kay Haering @ewarren Thank you for your 2020 run. And thank you for knowing it was time to stop-so we can beat Trump! Please en… https://t.co/QBVpSIBHsx 37 seconds ago

Sr. Cerdazzo, el Tecnomago RT @THR: Elizabeth Warren spoke to both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to their campaigns, and hasn't yet made a deci… 41 seconds ago

Pink Freud Elizabeth Warren ends her presidential campaign, will 'think a little more' on an endorsement https://t.co/xn9LQ8V9o0 44 seconds ago

⚜️🇺🇸MimiD🇺🇸⚜️ RT @grh4345: Another one bites the dust buh bye pocahontas? Sen. Elizabeth Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout https… 46 seconds ago