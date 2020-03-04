Global  

Elizabeth Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign: Live Updates

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Ms. Warren, a senator and former law professor, staked her campaign on fighting corruption and changing the rules of the economy.
News video: Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders 00:35

 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth...

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Though she was an early favorite for the Democratic nomination, Elizabeth Warren ends her campaign after finishing at a distant third on Super Tuesday (). WCCO 4 Mid-Morning – March 5, 2020

Elizabeth Warren Announces She's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race [Video]Elizabeth Warren Announces She's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Warren met reporters and supporters outside of her home in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.

BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren Ends Presidential Campaign

Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) is suspending her presidential campaign and ending her pursuit of the White House in the 2020 election.
Mediaite

Warren’s future uncertain after loss in home state of Mass.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign was in serious doubt after she was defeated in Tuesday’s Democratic primary...
Seattle Times

