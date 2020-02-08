The full worm supermoon is coming to a sky near you Monday night

The first supermoon of the year is coming to a sky near you on Monday, March 9. It will be the first of three straight full moon supermoons,



Recent related videos from verified sources March Super 'Worm Moon' To Light Up The Sky Over Baltimore The third full moon of the year will peak on Monday -- and this one is called the Worm Moon. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24Published 2 days ago Full snow moon rises over the Derbyshire Dales in England A full snow moon is visible in the sky over the Derbyshire Dales. Timelapse footage captured on Saturday (February 8) shows the full snow moon - named for a full moon that falls in the month of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:11Published on February 8, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Super Worm Moon To Wiggle Into The Sky On Monday Night An alternative name for this moon is the Full Sap Moon, because this is also the time of year "when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow." [ more › ]

Gothamist 2 days ago



Full worm supermoon on deck: What you need to know Skywatchers are in for a treat next week when the full worm supermoon rises in the sky.

FOXNews.com 2 days ago



