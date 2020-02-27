Global  

YouTube TV and Sinclair Reach New Regional Sports Networks Deal – But the Yankees Aren’t Included

The Wrap Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
YouTube TV and Sinclair Reach New Regional Sports Networks Deal – But the Yankees Aren’t IncludedYouTube TV reached a new agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group on Thursday that will bring back most of the regional sports networks that were set to leave the service. Thursday’s deal, however, doesn’t include the YES Network — the local carrier for the New York Yankees — and both Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket, which carry several pro teams in Southern California.

Overall, 19 of Sinclair’s 21 RSNs will continue to be featured on YouTube TV, including: Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun and SportsTime Ohio. The deal will keep the RSNs on YouTube TV through the end of the 2020 MLB season.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” said David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair, in a statement. “Millions of fans across the country tune into sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible.”

*Also Read:* HBO Max Will Be Available Through YouTube TV as Part of New Distribution Agreement

While most of the RSNs are returning, YouTube TV is losing channels in the country’s two biggest markets. Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket carry the Los Angeles Kings, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Angels of Anaheim, and Anaheim Ducks; The YES Network also carries the Brooklyn Nets along with its Yankees coverage. The channels will not be available on YouTube TV starting on Thursday.

YouTube TV’s deal with Sinclair was set to expire at the end of February, but the two sides later agreed to an extension that would allow them to try and hammer out a deal.

Sinclair bought 21 Fox RSNs from Disney last August for $10.6 billion. Out of 30 MLB teams, 15 have their local games carried by Fox RSNs.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks

HBO Max Will Be Available Through YouTube TV as Part of New Distribution Agreement

3 Surprises From Disney, YouTube, Amazon in First Earnings Season of 2020
YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks

YouTube TV Strikes Out on Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports NetworksBaseball fans who also subscribe to YouTube TV got some bad news on Thursday when YouTube TV announced it will drop all Sinclair-owned Fox regional sports...
The Wrap

YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29th

YouTube TV is losing Fox’s regional sports networks and YES Network on February 29thPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge YouTube TV is about to lose a decent chunk of sports programming. Today, customers of the streaming TV service...
The Verge

