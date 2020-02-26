‘Greyhound’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Brings ‘Hell Down From On High’ in First Look at WWII Film (Video)
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Tom Hanks is back in World War II with his latest film, “Greyhound,” in which he plays a commander of a U.S. destroyer using the power of the U.S. Navy to fight an attack and pursuit from Nazi U-boats.
Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Greyhound” Thursday, and the studio also announced that the film has shifted its release date, from May to June 12, 2020.
“Here they come,” Hanks barks in the trailer as the ship’s radar picks up nearly a dozen pings of German submarines. “We will bring hell down from on high.”
*Also Read:* Golden Globes 2020: Tom Hanks Teases Villain Role and 6 Other Moments You Didn't See on TV
Aaron Schneider directed the film that’s based on the book “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester and comes from a screenplay written by Hanks himself.
In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.
The trailer for “Greyhound” opens with Hanks in prayer and about to set sail, revealing to his crew that this is his first crossing of the Atlantic. As he does, they all learn that they’re about to enter territory where plane cover cannot reach them for five full days. The death toll and loss of ships quickly racks up as they fight off the German attackers in what looks like a thrilling war film.
Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue also co-star in the film along with Hanks. Gary Goetzman produced the film.
Watch the first trailer for “Greyhound” above.
