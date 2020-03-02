Global  

Washington state ramps up new coronavirus testing

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020
Washington state is ramping up testing for the new coronavirus as the state reports its 10th death. State health officer Kathy Lofy says the state is contacting the University of Washington and private labs to expand testing for COVID-19. (March 5)
 
 Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that another Florida resident has tested positive for coronavirus, but that person is currently in isolation in Washington state.

