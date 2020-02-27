Janelle Monáe’s ‘Time Is Now’ In New Trailer for Horror Film ‘Antebellum’ (Video)

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

In the latest trailer for the horror film “Antebellum,” Janelle Monáe plays a renowned author giving a lecture about why women are the future. But she finds out her time might be up when fate chooses her to confront the reality of America’s haunting past.



“We’re expected to be seen, not heard. But we are the future. Our time is now,” Monáe says in the new trailer for “Antebellum.”



Split between modern times and the Civil War-era slavery period in the South, Monáe finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Her mind will be transported back in time to come face to face with her ancestors and the dark history of slavery.



*Also Read:* Janelle Monae to Star in 'Homecoming' Season 2 at Amazon



“Antebellum” comes from the producers of “Get Out” and “Us” and is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, AKA the team of Bush+Renz.



Monáe stars with Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.



Bush+Renz also produced the film with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman, Lezlie Wills.



Lionsgate released the first teaser for the film back in November, and now “Antebellum” is set to open in theaters on April 24.



Watch the new teaser trailer above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Invisible Man' Director on How He Crafted the Horror Reboot Around a Domestic Abuse Survivor



'Annabelle' Filmmaker John R. Leonetti to Direct Oona Chaplin in Horror Film 'Lullaby'



The 9 Most Divisive Horror Films of the Decade, From 'Human Centipede' to 'mother!' (Photos) In the latest trailer for the horror film “Antebellum,” Janelle Monáe plays a renowned author giving a lecture about why women are the future. But she finds out her time might be up when fate chooses her to confront the reality of America’s haunting past.“We’re expected to be seen, not heard. But we are the future. Our time is now,” Monáe says in the new trailer for “Antebellum.”Split between modern times and the Civil War-era slavery period in the South, Monáe finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Her mind will be transported back in time to come face to face with her ancestors and the dark history of slavery.*Also Read:* Janelle Monae to Star in 'Homecoming' Season 2 at Amazon“Antebellum” comes from the producers of “Get Out” and “Us” and is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, AKA the team of Bush+Renz.Monáe stars with Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.Bush+Renz also produced the film with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman, Lezlie Wills.Lionsgate released the first teaser for the film back in November, and now “Antebellum” is set to open in theaters on April 24.Watch the new teaser trailer above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Invisible Man' Director on How He Crafted the Horror Reboot Around a Domestic Abuse Survivor'Annabelle' Filmmaker John R. Leonetti to Direct Oona Chaplin in Horror Film 'Lullaby'The 9 Most Divisive Horror Films of the Decade, From 'Human Centipede' to 'mother!' (Photos) 👓 View full article

