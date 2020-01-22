Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will blast off this summer to collect Martian samples for eventual return to Earth. The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a Virginia seventh-grader, as part of a naming contest for U.S. schoolchildren. The U.S. space agency […]
The next NASA rover to go to Mars has shed its code name and assumed a new one, sourced from the ingenuous youth of our nation. Keeping with the tradition of... TechCrunch Also reported by •The Verge •BBC News •Business Insider •engadget
