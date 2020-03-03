Warren ends campaign, holding off on endorsement

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders 00:42 Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next. Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and...