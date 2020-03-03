Warren ends campaign, holding off on endorsement

Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Elizabeth Warren says she will not be running for president in 2020 but guarantees that she will stay in the fight. Warren said she'd likely endorse one of the two major candidates left in the race, Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, but "not today." (March 5)
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is in her hands" about what to do next. Last night, we fell well short of viability goals and...