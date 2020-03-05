Global  

Aaron Schock, Former Illinois Congressman, Comes Out as Gay

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Mr. Schock, a Republican, resigned from Congress in 2015 after he came under fire for lavish spending. His announcement prompted criticism about his voting record on L.G.B.T. issues.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay' 00:40

 Former Congressman Aaron Schock says he's gay.

Aaron Schock: Former Republican congressman who voted against numerous pieces of LGBT+ legislation comes out as gay

Mr Schock says that were he in Congress now, he would support LGBT+ rights in every way — but many noted the lack of an apology for his record in his statement
Independent

Former Republican U.S. Representative Aaron Schock Comes Out as Gay

Aaron Schock is coming out as gay. The former U.S. Representative, who served in office as a member of the House of Representatives from Illinois’s 18th...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

SexNewsLady

Sex News Lady Former Congressman Aaron Schock Comes Out as Gay, Surprising No One -- By Tim Miller -- The Illinois lawmaker was i… https://t.co/TrxjzpCUhz 20 minutes ago

natashasamani

✝️🗺🇮🇳🕉️Natasha Thonse Damodar Samani Nadiguthu RT @MarkHarrisNYC: Hearty congratulations. GFY. https://t.co/SkMMDdQQOD 31 minutes ago

Astromigo

Justin “J.B.” Bustamante RT @HoustonChron: Ex-congressman who opposed same-sex marriage comes out as gay https://t.co/9cpqPdN2Gy 40 minutes ago

986

MAC 🐬 RT @hilaryr: No, not now. #AaronSchock , Former Illinois Congressman, Comes Out as Gay https://t.co/7DuNisWdDx 41 minutes ago

cheslie40670812

cheslie Former Illinois Congressman Aaron Schock Comes Out As Gay | HuffPost https://t.co/oajKzsfpOy 42 minutes ago

cmcc1975

cmcc1975 RT @Emolclause: #BREAKING: #GOPHypocrisy ON STEROIDS--A former #GOP Congressman from Illinois, big on faith and family values and VEHEMENTL… 44 minutes ago

TheMovieProjec1

The Movie Project RT @wonttorit: Aaron Schock, former Illinois congressman, comes out as gay https://t.co/nNe6Bl0uQU via @houstonchron 1 hour ago

wonttorit

wont Aaron Schock, former Illinois congressman, comes out as gay https://t.co/nNe6Bl0uQU via @houstonchron 2 hours ago

