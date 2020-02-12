‘The Kids in the Hall’ Revival Set at Amazon Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“The Kids in the Hall” are back to crush some more heads.



Amazon Prime Video is making a new eight-episode continuation of the original 1989 sketch comedy series, and yes, all of the original Canadian cast members will return. Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson will be reprising some of their original fan-favorite characters as well as playing some brand new ones.



*Also Read:* Apple Backs Out of South by Southwest Due to Coronavirus Worries



The series will be executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video.



“Even after 30 years, ‘The Kids in the Hall’ has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”



“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, vice president of international originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”



