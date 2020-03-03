Global  

Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony charges

USATODAY.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lori Vallow, the 46-year-old mother of missing Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, was arrested Feb. 20 and faces felony child desertion charges.
 
News video: Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho

Chandler police hope to talk to Lori Vallow once she's extradited to Idaho 02:09

 Chandler investigators said they want to speak to Lori Vallow once she is extradited to Idaho. The 46-year-old is in a Hawaii jail facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children.

Lori Vallow, mom of missing kids, sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony child desertion charges

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested Feb. 20 on two counts of child desertion and will face the charges in Idaho.  
'Doomsday' mum to face charges of missing children following arrest in Hawaii

Lori Vallow was held in Hawaii last month after an arrest warrant was issued in Idaho
