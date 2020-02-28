CNBC’s Rick Santelli Says ‘Global and Domestic Economies’ Would Be ‘Better Off’ If Everyone Got Coronavirus (Video)

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNBC editor Rick Santelli suggested on a Thursday broadcast of the network’s “The Exchange” that the “global and domestic economies” would be “better off” if everybody got coronavirus.



“Maybe we’d be just better off if we gave it to everybody,” Santelli said. “And then in a month, it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”



Santelli was asked by the CNBC anchor to explain the “catalyst” of why the



*Also Read:* The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns



“The catalyst? Just watch your local news. There’s your catalyst,” Santelli responded. “People are getting nervous. And listen, I’m not a doctor. All’s I know is, think about how the world would be if you tried to



The coronavirus, which has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization, has seen a surge in cases in the United States. Numerous precautionary measures have also been taken to limit the outbreak, including the cancellation of popular events like film premieres, music festivals, and conferences.



