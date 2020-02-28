Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > CNBC’s Rick Santelli Says ‘Global and Domestic Economies’ Would Be ‘Better Off’ If Everyone Got Coronavirus (Video)

CNBC’s Rick Santelli Says ‘Global and Domestic Economies’ Would Be ‘Better Off’ If Everyone Got Coronavirus (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
CNBC’s Rick Santelli Says ‘Global and Domestic Economies’ Would Be ‘Better Off’ If Everyone Got Coronavirus (Video)CNBC editor Rick Santelli suggested on a Thursday broadcast of the network’s “The Exchange” that the “global and domestic economies” would be “better off” if everybody got coronavirus.

“Maybe we’d be just better off if we gave it to everybody,” Santelli said. “And then in a month, it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”

Santelli was asked by the CNBC anchor to explain the “catalyst” of why the stock market was at a record low.

*Also Read:* The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

“The catalyst? Just watch your local news. There’s your catalyst,” Santelli responded. “People are getting nervous. And listen, I’m not a doctor. All’s I know is, think about how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody because of the generic-type flu. Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu. … But is there a catalyst to this? Yes. The catalyst is the ongoing increase of agita in the general population.”

The coronavirus, which has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization, has seen a surge in cases in the United States. Numerous precautionary measures have also been taken to limit the outbreak, including the cancellation of popular events like film premieres, music festivals, and conferences.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Coronavirus Could be Good for Business, Top LA Gaming Execs Say

The Major Hollywood, Sports and Tech Events Canceled in Response to Coronavirus Concerns

CAA Restricts Travel for Employees Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Los Angeles County Declares Emergency Following 6 New Cases of Coronavirus
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks [Video]Coronavirus Fears Wipe out $5 Trillion in Global Stocks

Coronavirus fears continue to compound along with the number of international cases of the illness. On Friday, Global markets continued their dive, with the main European markets losing between two and..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession [Video]Coronavirus Lead Factor for Bank of America’s Prediction of Worst Global Economy Since Recession

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bank of America predicts this could be the worst year for the global economy in over a decade. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CNBC Editor’s Idea to Save Global Economy: ‘Maybe We’d Be Better Off’ if We Gave the Coronavirus to Everybody

CNBC editor Rick Santelli idea to save global economy: 'Maybe we'd be better off' if we gave the coronavirus to everybody
Mediaite

Coronavirus could cost global box office billions

"The Invisible Man" topped the domestic box office this weekend as the coronavirus epidemic revealed its effect on global ticket sales. The horror flick from...
bizjournals Also reported by •OilPrice.comThe Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.